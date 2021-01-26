Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Trading Down 9.7%

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s share price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 804,901 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 620,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTIC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $210.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Otonomy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 65,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $15,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.
About Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
