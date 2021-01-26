Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Trading Down 9.7%

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s share price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 804,901 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 620,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTIC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $210.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Otonomy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 65,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $15,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

