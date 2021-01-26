Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.04. 498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 958,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,356 shares during the quarter. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 83.33% of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF worth $24,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

