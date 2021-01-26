Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Down 8.1%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 1,132,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,228,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,243 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,365,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 71.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 336,771 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $5,728,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

