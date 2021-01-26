Oxen (LOKI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $52,336.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $27.11 million and $52,336.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001585 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,192.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.78 or 0.04167983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00417517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.21 or 0.01330168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.16 or 0.00540999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00428482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00268371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00022876 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,140,692 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

