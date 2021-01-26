PAC Global (PAC) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 28.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $12,294.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 253.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,978,778,856 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars.

