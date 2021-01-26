Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after purchasing an additional 248,845 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 127,797 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 996,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $158,519,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 214,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.52.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

