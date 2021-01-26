Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $317.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,102 shares of company stock worth $1,359,584. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.