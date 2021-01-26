Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 13,047.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 123,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,536,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

