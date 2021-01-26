Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 258.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

