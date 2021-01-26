Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Teradyne by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $140.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

