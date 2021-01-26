Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,290 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

AJG stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.59.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

