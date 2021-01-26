Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 13,542 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,542 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $1,978,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $130.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.12.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

