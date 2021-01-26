Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,067 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of CRI opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $112.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $168,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,013. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

