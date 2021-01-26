Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. First American Bank bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNT opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 714.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

