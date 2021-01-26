Pakcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $654,720.53 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $654,720.53 and approximately $3.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/) THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the world FAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan. INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a Pakistani Wallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/ “

Pakcoin Coin Trading

