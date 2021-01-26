Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Insider Purchases C$42,000.00 in Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$304,500.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 5,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$4,400.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$3,285.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00.

Shares of POE traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.86. 7,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,195. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

