PancakeSwap (CAKE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.60 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $115.32 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 50% higher against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00052823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00127624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072339 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00280285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00069203 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037931 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 159,357,251 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,098,769 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

