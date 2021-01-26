Pantos Price Hits $0.0381 on Major Exchanges (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Pantos has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $13,509.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos token can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00051697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00289621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00072116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00070833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00037131 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,642,869 tokens. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

