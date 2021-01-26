Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.97

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.97 and last traded at $102.24, with a volume of 16016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.44.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.
The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66.
In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter.
Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
