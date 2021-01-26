Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.03. Park National has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $113.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.