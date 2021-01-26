PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.37. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 2,142 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.17.

About PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services.

