Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) shares shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.00. 1,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $46.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.