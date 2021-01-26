Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) shares shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.00. 1,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $46.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter.

About Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

