Paula Green Sells 246 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Paula Green sold 4,634 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $647,508.82.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $23.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.82. 891,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,267. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 92.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,699,000 after purchasing an additional 263,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

