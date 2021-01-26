Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Trimmed by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134,116 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 3.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Paychex worth $74,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $4,520,790.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $87.03. 30,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,604. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

