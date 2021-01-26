Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,160 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 3.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.14% of Paychex worth $48,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

