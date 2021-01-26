Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $405.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 145.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.67 and a 200-day moving average of $355.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

