PayPie (PPP) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 44.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, PayPie has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One PayPie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $108.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.84 or 0.00853750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.57 or 0.04415831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017584 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

