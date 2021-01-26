Paytomat One Day Trading Volume Tops $754.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Paytomat has a total market cap of $59,937.94 and approximately $754.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

