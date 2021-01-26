PCHAIN Trading 30.8% Higher This Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $161,572.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00839729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.39 or 0.04505698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017524 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,137,613 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

