PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading Down 7%

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.34. 842,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,007,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCE. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,563,000 after buying an additional 1,814,564 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,245 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,234,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 216,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,524 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 46,570 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.