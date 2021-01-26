Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,459 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $127.97. 22,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day moving average is $126.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

