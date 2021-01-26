Peak Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after acquiring an additional 687,593 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 831,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,621,000 after acquiring an additional 303,618 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after purchasing an additional 245,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,196.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 239,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,169. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.