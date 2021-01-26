Peak Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,242,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 73,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,892. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.