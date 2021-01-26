Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $16.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,919,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,893,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,734,000.

VOO traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.59. 50,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,253. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

