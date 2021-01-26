Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $70.99. 14,441,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70.

