Peak Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,277,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,545,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,829,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $2,885,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 236,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,584. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $38.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

