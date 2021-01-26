Peak Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.93. 559,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,765,693. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $330.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.64 and a 200 day moving average of $297.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

