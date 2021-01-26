Peak Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $33,000.

VWO traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 200,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

