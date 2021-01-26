Peak Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 9.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,708,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.53. The stock had a trading volume of 70,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

