Peercoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $73,595.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $73,595.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001134 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,724,841 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

