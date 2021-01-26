Pendal Group Limited Acquires 29,077 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,077 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

