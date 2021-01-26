Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PENN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

