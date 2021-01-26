Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.69. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

