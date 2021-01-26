PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Benin Management CORP’s 4th Largest Position

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 4.6% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.13 and a 200-day moving average of $139.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

