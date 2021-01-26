PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,359 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 330,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

PepsiCo stock opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.76. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

