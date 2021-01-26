Perlin (PERL) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a market capitalization of $17.43 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.94 or 0.00820279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.51 or 0.04273699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017520 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.