Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDRDY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.6164 dividend. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

