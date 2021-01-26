Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.16. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 11,068 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

