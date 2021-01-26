Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s share price was down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.02 and last traded at $42.47. Approximately 842,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,067,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $81,225.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 122.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,992,000 after buying an additional 1,987,582 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 59.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,362,000 after buying an additional 1,224,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after buying an additional 436,708 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after buying an additional 131,671 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

