Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $2.85. Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 523,218 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.59.

About Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

